Big Tech’s investments raise fear of the invest-and-copy

The tech giants often get roped into the same category as startups—both seek to upend traditional industries.

It’s easy to forget that means startups are also Big Tech’s competitors and potential acquirees.

Some startups have apparently regretted taking an investment from Amazon’s Alexa Fund, and sharing information with the company, per a story from the Wall Street Journal. Entrepreneurs accused Amazon of using the deal-making process to develop competing products. (An Amazon spokesperson responded, “Any legitimate disputes about intellectual property ownership are rightly resolved in the courts.”)

Now, Facebook is approaching smaller venture capital firms about becoming an investor in their funds, the Information reports. Facebook, which also plans to invest directly in startups, has appointed Sunita Parasuraman to run the project. But Facebook has a reputation for, well, copying ideas from other companies (the company has products similar to both Snapchat and Houseparty, released after the popularity of both). Certainly its brand and reach will attract takers—but that reputation will certainly invoke pauses.

in the opposite of Gen Z: Companies are in ever younger generations—today, millennials are old news compared to Gen Z.

So it’s interesting to see a contrary take. Eighty-five-year-old Alan Patricof (who founded Greycroft in 2006) and 45-year-old Abby Levy (who was at SoulCycle) have launched a $32 million early-stage fund aimed at startups creating products for seniors, and at entrepreneurs over the age of 40. The fund has already invested in companies like Bloom, which offers seniors online activities and learning ventures at a time when many fear the pandemic is sparking an epidemic of loneliness among the elderly.

“The more I looked at it, the more I realized it was a fertile area, a total white space. Older people’s needs are so different, from food to entertainment to technical assistance,” Patricof told my colleague Jeff John Roberts about the fund aptly called Primetime Partners. Read more.

