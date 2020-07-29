Beyonce Sends Love to Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Incident

WENN

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker reveals a floral arrangement and a get well card from Queen Bey after previously showing the sweet gifts sent by Rihanna and Lizzo.

Beyonce Knowles is also showing her support for Megan Thee Stallion after the shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. On Wednesday, July 29, the raptress took to Instagram to reveal the sweet gesture that the R&B diva extended to her after she went on Instagram Live to detail her injuries.

The 25-year-old star posted a photo of white flowers that came with a get well card from Queen Bey. The message in the card read, “Queen, Sending You All My Love. God Bless, Beyonce.” She captioned it, “thank y’all.”

Megan also celebrated her new milestones with her single “Savage”, which features Beyonce on the remix, and her album “SUGA”. She shared screenshots of tweets from chart data which announced, “@theestallion and @Beyonce’s ‘Savage’ has now sold over 3 million units in the US (combined)” and “@theestallion’s ‘SUGA’ has now sold over 500,000 total units in the US. It’s Megan’s fastest project to reach this milestone.”

<br />

One day prior, Megan also received sweet gifts from Rihanna and Lizzo. On Tuesday, the femcee showed a beautiful floral arrangement sent by the “Diamonds” songstress and her Savage X Fenty team. The flower bouquet came with a card that read, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over her sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.”

Returning the favor, Megan, who is a brand ambassador of Rih’s Savage X Fenty line, shared two photos of her posing in a semi-sheer white lingerie from the brand. “Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri,” so she captioned the post.

Lizzo, meanwhile, sent Megan a bag of sweet treats and a stuffed animal to boost the Texas-born star’s spirit. “I f**king love you thank you,” Meg wrote on the Instagram Story post with a crying face emoji.

On Monday, July 27, Megan got emotional on Instagram Live as she revealed that she got shot in both feet in the July 12, shooting incident. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she admitted, slamming people who made a joke about her shooting.

Tory, who was initially arrested and charged for possession of a firearm after he was pulled over by police on that fateful day, is currently under investigation as police believe he pulled the trigger. He remains mum on the allegations.