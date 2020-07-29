Best Sony Headphones in 2020

Best

Crank up your tunes with our favorite headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM3. Not only do the WH-1000KM3 feature class-leading active noise cancelation, but they also feature great sound, battery life, and comfort. Now you can jam out, talk to Alexa, and even take a phone call without ever having to take your headphones off. Sony is one of the leaders in high-end headphones, so there are plenty of other great options, too.

Best Overall: Sony WH-1000XM3

Without a doubt, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are the pinnacle of innovation at Sony when it comes to headphones. They feature class-leading ANC tech, strong battery life at 30 hours with ANC enabled, and great sound quality. Battery life isn’t the best on the market but it’s close, and they include fast charging, which means you won’t have to wait long when your headphones do die. The only downside when it comes to battery is that you can’t listen and charge simultaneously. Despite this, active noise cancelation is the biggest reason to get the WH-1000XM3 over any other set of Sony headphones. They feature class-leading ANC by a large margin. The WH-1000XM3 virtually block out all noise when you have them on. Wearing the headphones while flying will sound like you’re sitting at home in your living room watching TV. They do a stellar job of blocking out low-end noise, and decently well with mid-range and treble noise, especially when you have audio playing. Audio quality is also good. If you’re a bass head, the WH-1000XM3 won’t disappoint. Even if you’re not, you’ll still likely love the WH-1000XM3 as they feature a built-in EQ with the companion smartphone app. The out-of-box sound signature has some serious punch but also has a tendency of drowning out the mids and treble quite a bit. In terms of comfort, the WH-1000XM3 are one of the best out there. They’re not as comfortable as the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700, but they are close. Pros: Great sound quality and EQ settings

Comfort is great for most

Excellent battery life

Class-leading ANC Cons: Can’t charge and listen simultaneously

Can only connect to one device at a time

Best Overall Sony WH-1000XM3

Comfort listening The Sony WH-1000XM3 features class-leading ANC, excellent battery life, and a ton of customizability.

Best True Wireless: Sony WF-1000XM3

The WF-1000XM3 are Sony’s newest true wireless headphones, and they’re incredible. The true wireless market has exploded over the last few years and Sony is finally responding with its own offering. The WF-1000XM3 feature the same great ANC as the WH-1000XM3, but in a true wireless form. In terms of sound quality, the WF-1000XM3 perform surprisingly well. Unlike most other Sony headphone products, the WF-1000XM3 actually feature a balanced sound. And like most other wireless Sony headphones, the sound can be adjusted through the smartphone companion app (available on Android and iOS). Battery life is solid as well with up to six hours of juice with the earbuds, and up to 18 additional hours of listening time with the case. When dead, the WF-1000XM3 are able to get 90 minutes of listening with a 10-minute charge, which thankfully uses USB-C. The case doesn’t feature wireless charging, which is unfortunate given their price. Comfort is decent on the WF-1000XM3, although the buds are rather large and have a bit of heft. The ear tips that come in the box are large as well, with the smallest tip being bigger than most buds’ medium-sized tips. Fortunately, they use the standard driver sizes, so if the tips that come in the box are a bit too big for you, you can replace them with smaller third-party tips. However, if you can find the right ear tip for your ears, the WF-1000XM3 can be super comfortable. Pros: Solid, neutral sound

Customizable sound

Great ANC Cons: Buds are large in size

Case lacks wireless charging

Best True Wireless Sony WF-1000XM3

Extraordinary convenience These true wireless earbuds pack a ton of features. However, it does come at a cost — size and weight.

Best Over-Ear: Sony MDR-7506

Wireless headphones aren’t always the best route especially if you’re chasing sound quality specifically. It’s no secret that wired audio sounds better than wireless audio and the Sony MDR-7506 are a clear indication of that. These classic headphones have slightly boosted bass, which gives you a warmer sound signature. The mids are balanced, and the treble is slightly boosted giving them a consumer-friendly sound. The MDR-7506 are also extremely comfortable. The ear cups are large and the padding over the head is decent. However, the leather material used is susceptible to wear and tear. While the ear cups are large, they don’t extend too far, which can make them uncomfortable for those who have wider ears. In terms of portability, the MDR-7506 are excellent. They don’t fold sideways but they do fold into themselves, effectively reducing the footprint by half when stowed away. The included cable is non-detachable, which means if the cable starts to break you’ll have to replace them entirely. Fortunately, the MDR-7506 terminates in 3.5mm, which is the most widely used audio connector. The cable is also coiled, which will help reduce the likelihood of the cable tearing. Pros: Sturdy, 3.5mm cable

Solid sound

Large ear cups will fit a variety of ears

No need to worry about batteries Cons: Ear cups aren’t as deep

Non-detachable cable

Best Over-Ear Sony MDR-7506

Over-ear tunes The Sony MDR-7506 are a fantastic pair of cans with great comfort and sound as long as your ears fit the ear cups.

Best Bass: Sony WH-XB900N

Sony’s headphones are known for being bass heavy and the WH-XB900N are no exception. In fact, the WH-XB900N are part of Sony’s “Extra Bass” collection, which aims to pump even more bass than usual into your ears. The WH-XB900N are low end-forward, with a midrange and treble that is slightly recessed, giving the headphones an overall darker sound signature. Beyond the bass, the WH-XB900N over-ear headphones are extremely comfortable. The ear cups are big and extend deep and the headband feels like a pillow, making them comfortable to wear for hours. Clamping force isn’t too strong so it won’t feel like the headphones are crushing your head. Battery life is excellent with up to 30 hours of uptime, matching their ANC brother the WH-1000XM3. That’s not the only component the WH-XB900N shares with the WH-1000XM3; the XB900N also have USB-C for charging. You’ll also get quick charging which will net you 60 minutes of listening time with a 10-minute charge. Pros: Dark, bass-heavy sound signature

Super long battery life

USB-C charging

Comfortable ear cups

Quick charging

Best Bass Sony WH-XB900N

All ’bout that bass The Sony WH-XB900N pack a ton of bass and great battery life into a comfortable over-ear design.

Best Neckbuds: Sony WI-C400

Neckbuds are great for those who want earbuds that you don’t have to worry about losing because they’ll sit comfortably around your neck all day. Enter the WI-C400, the best neckbuds Sony makes. The WI-C400 are super comfortable thanks to their lightweight design. They also come with several ear tip sizes in the box, which will help tremendously with the fit. Another great feature is their battery life, netting up to 20 hours on a single charge. While battery life is great they, unfortunately, use the aging Micro-USB connector for charging. When it comes to sound quality, the WI-C400 are decent. Bass response is underemphasized and essentially non-existent, the midrange is a bit bizarre and can sound unnatural, and the treble is boosted a substantial amount which gives it a slightly piercing and sharp sound. However, the WI-C400 are excellent for phone calls as their microphones are above-average and can block out a decent amount of background noise without making your voice sound robotic. Pros: Great microphone quality

Super comfortable and light

Long battery life Cons: Sound quality is mediocre

Micro-USB for charging

Best Neckbuds Sony WI-C400

Calling buds The WI-C400 from Sony offer exceptional microphone quality, battery life, and comfort for a ridiculously low price.

Best Workout Buds: Sony WI-SP600N

There are four things you need from great workout headphones: great comfort, portability, water resistance, and easy access to music controls to skip that one slow song that occasionally shows up. Fortunately, the WI-SP600N are great at all of those things. While the WI-SP6000N feature great comfort, the media controls coming out of the left bud tug that side a little bit, making them slightly uncomfortable after long periods of time. However, the media controls are tactile and follow the standard “iPod” scheme to control your audio. You’ll also get an IPX5 water resistance rating, which means you can coat these in sweat with no problems. As expected, the sound signature is bass boosted, the mid-range is balanced but slightly recessed, and the treble is bizarre and uneven. The treble is a bit sharp, which means they can be fatiguing for some or sound too piercing. Battery life is where the WI-SP600N fall short, only offering up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. They charge over the older Micro-USB standard, which isn’t ideal as users are continuing to upgrade their devices which likely have the more modern USB-C connector. Pros: Good sound quality

Great comfort

Awesome media controls

Great price Cons: Left earbud can feel heavy

Micro-USB for charging

Treble can be a bit piercing for some

Best Workout Buds Sony WI-SP600N

Fitness buds The WI-SP600N are great for fitness due to their great fit, fun sound signature, and decent 6-hour battery life.

Best Value: Sony WI-C310

The Sony WI-C310 hold up surprisingly well considering their price point, especially in the sound quality department. The WC-310 have bass and mids that are balanced, while the treble is mostly balanced, though they can be a bit sharp. This can sound piercing to some users. Comfort is excellent though. They rest on your ear versus being shoved in your ear canal. Included in the box are several bud tips that come in various sizes, which helps with sizing and fit. The only real annoyance some may notice is that the cable between the two buds is slightly longer than other earbuds. Battery life exceeded our expectations with up to 15 hours on a charge, which is roughly double what most other wireless earbuds get. Sony took it a step further and included USB-C charging. Most earbuds and headphones at this price point (and some that are more expensive) use Micro-USB for charging. To top it all off, the WI-C310 are capable of fast charging with 60 minutes of audio playback with a 10-minute charge. The only downside here is that while they do include media controls, the buttons are rather mushy and can be hard to press. Pros: Long battery life for its size

Super comfortable

Balanced sound

USB-C for charging

Fast charging Cons: Mushy media controls

Treble can sound piercing

Best Value Sony WI-C310

Great sound The package the Sony WI-C310 offers is unbeatable, especially for their price. You get long battery life and decent sound.