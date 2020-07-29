Best Galaxy S20 Plus Screen Protectors in 2020

Best

Galaxy S20 Plus Screen Protectors

Android Central

2020

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has everything you could want from a 2020 flagship. There’s a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, multiple rear cameras, and a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display. That display is one of the main reasons to pick up the S20+, but if it happens to get scratched or shattered, the experience won’t be the same. Prevent that from happening by picking up a screen protector. Trust us; you want one.



Staff Pick

After picking up the Galaxy S20+, chances are you don’t want to spend a ton of money on a screen protector. Thanks to Caseology, you don’t have to. This package gives you two protectors at a great price, in addition to an impressive feature-set. The protectors are crystal clear, scratch-resistant, compatible with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and can self-heal themselves. $11 at Amazon We know that Dome Glass’s protector won’t be for everyone, and that’s OK. That said, if you’re comfortable paying this much money, this is an insanely good option. The installation uses liquid and UV lights, resulting in a precise fit unlike anything else out there. The protector doesn’t interfere with the fingerprint sensor and you get edge-to-edge coverage. $50 at Amazon You probably know Spigen for its phone cases, but did you know it also creates screen protectors? The NeoFlex film protector for the S20+ is a solid option, giving the phone edge-to-edge coverage, a bubble-free application process, and even self-healing tech. Seriously! It’s guaranteed to be compatible with all Spigen cases and you get two protectors in this bundle. $9 at Amazon

$25 at Walmart This might seem like a lot of money for a single film screen protector, but there’s more to the InvisibleShield than meets the eye. While the protector is technically film, it’s been designed to feel like glass. In day-to-day use, this is a huge improvement over other film options. Outside of that, ZAGG also gives you 2x shatter protection, self-healing tech, and a lifetime warranty. $20 at Amazon

$30 at Best Buy Just like the name suggests, UniqueMe’s screen protector bundle is one of the more unique options on this list. In addition to giving you two TPU protectors for your S20+’s screen, you also get two protectors for the rear camera housing. This ensures the front and back of the phone are safe in the event of a fall, and you get all of this at a stellar price. $14 at Amazon The idea behind the amFilm Ultra Glass Screen Protector is a simple one — take the general concept of the Whitestone screen protector and sell it for a few bucks less. You know what? The end result is pretty great. amFilm’s protector fits snugly on your S20+, is fully compatible with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and doesn’t affect touchscreen sensitivity in the slightest. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Walmart Tempered glass screen protectors are the most reliable, but there’s an argument to be made for the simplicity and affordability of film protectors. Should that be what you prefer, you can get a three-pack from Zeking. You get almost complete HD clarity, meaning that everything on the screen will still look great, along with a smooth touch experience and an oleophobic coating to prevent too many fingerprints/smudges from building up. $9 at Amazon We highly recommend using your Galaxy S20+ with a case, and when you do that, you can rest assured that the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector will work just fine with it. This screen protector comes with a 100% lifetime guarantee to work with all cases, in addition to it having military-grade protection and also being compatible with the S20+’s in-screen fingerprint sensor. $11 at Amazon Keep your Galaxy S20+ looking like new with this three-pack of film screen protectors. Skinomi’s TPU protectors have a lot going for them, including a precise install process, excellent coverage, a self-healing design, and a transparency level that makes them basically invisible. Plus, getting three protectors for this price is an outstanding deal. $9 at Amazon

$9 at Walmart

The S20+ is an expensive phone — don’t ruin its display

Sure, screen protectors might not be the most exciting thing to talk about, but there’s no denying their importance — especially when you’re protecting a phone as expensive as the Galaxy S20+. If you want to give your S20+’s display the best chance it has at going unscathed without breaking the bank, get the Caseology Film Screen Protector.

We think Caseology strikes a near-perfect balance here. Its protectors are easy to install, come with ample protection, and are easy to install. On top of all that, you’re getting a bundle of two at a price anyone can get behind.

Taking things up a notch, there’s the ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Screen Protector. This is a film protector just like what Caseology is selling, but ZAGG designed it to feel like glass. You’ll need to pay quite a bit more as a result of this, but for some people, it’s well worth the added cost.

And, of course, we have to mention the Dome Glass Whitestone Screen Protector. The price of this protector will undoubtedly keep some potential customers at bay, but if you want to bite the bullet, you’ll be rewarded. Dome Glass’s UV installation is the best in the business, with the end result being a precise and secure application unlike anything else.