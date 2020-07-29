Best Chromebook Tablets in 2020

Best

Chromebook Tablets

Android Central

2020

Chrome OS is light, speedy, and runs well on both low-end and high-end hardware, so you’d think that every manufacturer would have a Chrome OS tablet on the market right now, right? WRONG. Chrome OS is still greatly-improved with a keyboard, and while touch-optimization has made leaps and bounds in recent years, Chromebook tablets have still been few and far between. Before the Lenovo Chromebook Duet debuted this spring, they all had some fatal compromise in either features or price. Now, we have a great Chromebook tablet for most people and a few other options for those needing specific requirements.

Best Overall: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

There may be other tablets out there running Chrome OS, but for the great majority, there’s only one that should matter: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The Duet may not have been the first Chrome OS tablet, but it’s the first that feels like it gets everything right. It comes with a keyboard but feels like a complete product even when used alone, something that is a testament to both how far Chrome OS has come in three years and what Google has learned from past failures. The Duet’s screen is a 10-inch 1080p touchscreen that can get nice and bright if you’re using it in the sun. It’s equally comfortable for watching cat videos or just curling up in bed with some fanfiction to help you escape from this bugged-out simulation called reality for a while. It also comes with a magnetic kickstand back cover that you can use to prop up the Duet while following a recipe or watching videos in bed. On the note of videos, while they look great, the volume on the Duet can get a little bit soft — they had to compromise somewhere to hit that sweet, low price point — so you might want to grab a Bluetooth speaker or Bluetooth headphones to pair it with since the Duet also lacks a headphone jack. As a 10-inch tablet with a 10-inch keyboard, the keyboard will feel cramped to some folks, especially during longer typing sessions, but for quickly rattling off a report while traveling, the Duet is perfect. The MediaTek processor holds out just fine in regular use, and this isn’t a power-user device by any means. (If you’re needing extra power, check out the next tablet below!) Battery life here is great as well; you should easily get 8-10 hours on a charge, though I’ve gotten over 12 hours with mine when I’m using it for reading. It only comes with a 10W charger in the box, but it supports 18W Power Delivery charging and I highly recommend using a PD charger instead of the in-box USB-A charger. Pros Bright 1080p screen

Easy to hold for hours

Kickstand and keyboard included

All-day battery life

Affordable Cons Keyboard can feel cramped

No headphone jack

Quiet speaker Auto Update Expiration Date: June 2028

Best Overall Lenovo Chromebook Duet

The best tablet experience on a Chromebook so far With both the keyboard and the kickstand included, the Duet has everything you need for a proper Chrome tablet experience.

Best Premium Tablet: Google Pixel Slate

The Google Pixel Slate was not that well-received when it launched back in 2018, largely due to software problems and the fact that while Chrome OS wasn’t completely touch-optimized back then, Google didn’t include a keyboard in the box. Well, Chrome OS has been touch-optimized and the launch bugs have all been quashed, leaving us with a Google Pixel Slate that is powerful and perfectly capable if you’re willing to meet its premium price tag. The Pixel Slate is without a doubt the most powerful Chrome OS tablet around, being available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to an i7 processor. Beyond the powerful internals, the Pixel Slate packs a 12.3-inch screen with a 3000×2000 resolution and front-facing stereo speakers, meaning it’s absolutely wonderful for watching videos. It has support for the Pixelbook Pen, which means that you can use it for more intricate sketching and digital art if you’re so inclined. Plus, it has up to 256GB of storage, so you’ll have plenty of space for offline movies and downloads. The Slate is definitely an investment — and yes, you will still absolutely want to have a keyboard of some kind to use it with whether it’s a keyboard cover or just a Bluetooth keyboard — but if you want a tablet that can also serve as your primary computer, the Pixel Slate is a great option. Pros: Powerful configuration options

Bright, high-definition screen

Larger size for creators

Pixelbook Pen Cons: Expensive

Kickstand and keyboards sold separately

Best Premium Tablet Google Pixel Slate

All power comes at a price This tablet is every bit as powerful as the Pixelbook Go but in a sleeker, darker tablet form. Just make sure you have a keyboard..

Best Rugged Tablet: Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet

While the Lenovo Duet captivated the masses at CES when it launched, a more rugged version was quietly announced aimed at the one segment that the Duet itself is too delicate for: kids. The Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet still sports a bright 10.1-inch touchscreen — this one covered by Dragontail Pro, an alternative to Gorilla Glass — but the rest of the tablet is covered by a more rugged plastic rather than the Duet’s metal. Like the Duet, the 10e only has one USB-C port, but it also has a headphone jack for using regular wired headphones with it. It doesn’t have a keyboard or kickstand in the box, but there is a keyboard/kickstand case available for it. Lenovo claims that you can get 16 hours of use out of the 31.5WHr battery, but I think 12 is more likely, even if the MediaTek processor here is optimized for tablet use. The 10e is a little harder to come by than the Lenovo Duet — which given the popularity of the Duet is saying something — but if you have a younger child that needs a tablet that can still be used for actual schoolwork, the 10e might be the better call for a slightly more life-proof design and the headphone jack. I wish the 10e had 64-128GB of storage like the Duet, but the 32GB here is passable for a kid’s tablet. Pros: More durable

Long battery life

Big, bright touchscreen

Has a headphone jack Cons: Harder to find

Doesn’t come with keyboard

Only 32GB of storage

Best Rugged Tablet Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet

Compact, durable, and ready to learn Lenovo knows that kids are hard on tech, so this one comes with an impact-resistant screen and a bigger battery to last from dawn to dusk.