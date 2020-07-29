Home Entertainment Baahubali director SS Rajamouli tests positive for COVID 19

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli tests positive for COVID 19

One of India’s most renowned names from the film industry SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he and members of his family have tested positive for COVID 19. 

The actor took to Twitter and revealed that his family had developed a mild fever a few days ago but it subsided. They still decided to go ahead and get themselves tested for the novel coronavirus. The results turned out to be positive and now, the Rajamouli family will have to remain quarantined at home based on their doctor’s advice. Take a look at the tweet below. 

Rajamouli further added that as of now none of his family members are showing any symptoms. However, they are following all the safety precautions suggested by the government. Here’s what the director wrote. 

We hope for a speedy recovery for the ace filmmaker and his family. 

