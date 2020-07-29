Baahubali director SS Rajamouli tests positive for COVID 19

One of India’s most renowned names from the film industry SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he and members of his family have tested positive for COVID 19.

The actor took to Twitter and revealed that his family had developed a mild fever a few days ago but it subsided. They still decided to go ahead and get themselves tested for the novel coronavirus. The results turned out to be positive and now, the Rajamouli family will have to remain quarantined at home based on their doctor’s advice. Take a look at the tweet below.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Rajamouli further added that as of now none of his family members are showing any symptoms. However, they are following all the safety precautions suggested by the government. Here’s what the director wrote.

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma… ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

We hope for a speedy recovery for the ace filmmaker and his family.