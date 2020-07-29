Ayushmann Khurrana to play a cross-functional athlete for Abhishek Kapoor’s next

Abhishek Kapoor who’s known for films like Kai Po Che!, Rock Star and Kedarnath will collaborate for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana for his next. The film is a progressive love story and will be set in North India.
Ayushmann Khurrana is quite excited about this new project as he will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete. Talking about the movie, Ayushmann saaid, “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts.”
Ayushmann will have to undergo a physical transformation for the role. Speaking about it, the actor stated, “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of the audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”
Director Abhishek Kapoor is also excited about the film. He said, “Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one.”
The film will go on floors this October and will release next year.