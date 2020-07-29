Aston Merrygold Asks Fans’ Assistance in Tracking Racist Troll Targeting His Young Son

Instagram

The JLS member has received an outpouring of support from many, including bandmate Oritse Williams, after he expressed his fury over an offensive comment left on a photo of his two-year-old.

JLS star Aston Merrygold rallied fans to help him track down a troll who targeted his son Grayson, two, with vile racial abuse online.

The “Beat Again” hitmaker, 32, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday (July 28) night to share a screenshot of an offensive comment left on a snap of the tot.

The image that was targeted showed adorable Grayson donning a Red Sox baseball top as he stood beside his baby brother’s pram. A comedic caption read: “Big Bro Security… I also do other events such as birthdays, soft play and ice cream ques (sic).”

While the photo received hundreds of gushing comments, the troll, who posted under the handle @wickyaard, left a vile comment calling the youngster the N-word.

Dad-of-two Aston wrote: “I need to know who this person is ASAP because from when you think you can move like this and write s**t on my sons page.”

“(Y)ou got the wrong one mate! So any information on @wickyaard need thrown my way now.”

He also shared a screenshot of the troll’s account, with the anonymous user sharing a snap of Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson as their profile picture.

Aston received an outpouring of support from fans and famous pals, including JLS bandmate Oritse Williams. Aston and his fiancee Sarah Lou Richards are also parents to seven-week-old son Macaulay, and run Instagram accounts for both their children.