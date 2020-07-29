Apple Store app adds For You tab and immersive iPhone comparison tool

Apple updated the Apple Store app for iOS and iPadOS today with a new For You tab filled with useful tips and shopping suggestions, as well as an immersive iPhone comparison tool.

Tapping on the new For You tab displays an overview of devices linked to your Apple ID, accessories compatible with the products you already own, Apple services you might like, and even intelligent suggestions like active gift cards available in the Wallet app.

From the Your devices section, you can get glanceable information about the status of your iPhone’s warranty and help from the Apple Support app. For older devices, Apple will display an estimated trade-in value and offer a quick link to get started with Apple Trade In.

The Apple Store app has also added a detailed new tool to compare your current iPhone with your next iPhone. The feature is found on iPhone product pages and lets you weigh any two recent iPhones side by side. For the latest models, mini feature pages help you learn more about what’s new.

The Apple Store app most recently added the ability to book an appointment to Shop with a Specialist at your local Apple Store. Support for Dark Mode in iOS was added in May.

You can download the Apple Store app in the App Store.

