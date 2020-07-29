Anthony Davis could miss NBA restart opener due to eye injury

Two days before the Los Angeles Lakers officially open the NBA restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site against the crosstown-rival Los Angeles Clippers, the Western Conference leaders aren’t sure their Defensive Player of the Year candidate will be in the lineup.

As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote on Tuesday, superstar Anthony Davis remains sidelined after he suffered an unintentional eye poke during Saturday’s scrimmage against the Orlando Magic. Davis, seen wearing shaded eyewear, did not practice with Lakers teammates on Tuesday.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel spoke with reporters about Davis’ condition via a videoconference: