Ankita Lokhande Shares a Post Saying Truth Triumphs



Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for a long time. Ankita was with Sushant when the actor started out his career. They were said to be living together when he initially tasted success. However, fate had other plans and they had to part ways. Insiders claim that the two were on amicable terms and that there was no ill will between them. The news of his death by suicide is said to have shocked her to no end.

Just a day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a long FIR against Sushant’s recent partner Rhea Chakraborty, stating unlawful confinement and abetment to suicide as prime reasons, Ankita Lokhande posted something that grabbed our attention. The actress took to Instagram to share a post with “TRUTH WINS” written on it. We aren’t sure as to what she means by this rather cryptic post and we hope things will get clear in the days to come.

