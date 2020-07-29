Andy Cohen Wants To Host Presidential Debate

Bravo exec Andy Cohen has said that he would like to host a presidential debate — he says the Housewives reunions have given him plenty of practice.

“I would love” to moderate a presidential debate, Andy said on The View. “Any time there’s any [presidential] debate, my Twitter is full, my timeline is full of people saying ‘why aren’t you doing this?'”

He continued, “I think there needs to be some live fact-checking at these debates. During a Housewives reunion, when I know that they’re not telling the truth, I will either know myself and tell them, or someone will tell me in my ear.” The Bravo star added, “I feel like debate moderators need some neutral panel who can say, ‘that’s a lie, tell him that,’ and move forward.”

According to Page Six, we will soon get to witness his fact-checking skills as The Real Housewives of New York City will be shooting an in-person reunion on Aug. 5 on Long Island.