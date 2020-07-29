Andy Cohen Wants To Host Presidential Debate

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Bravo exec Andy Cohen has said that he would like to host a presidential debate — he says the Housewives reunions have given him plenty of practice.

 “I would love” to moderate a presidential debate, Andy said on The View. “Any time there’s any [presidential] debate, my Twitter is full, my timeline is full of people saying ‘why aren’t you doing this?'” 

