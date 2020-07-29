Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Andrew Johns says he saw a turning point in the Broncos in last week’s gutsy first half performance against the Storm, but their second half collapse has stopped him from tipping a much needed victory.

Brisbane were in the contest at the break, trailing a classy Melbourne outfit 14-8, but they were blown away by a Cameron Smith masterclass in the second stanza.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips, Johns admitted he was “tempted” to tip the upset when the Broncos host the Sharks tomorrow night but couldn’t bring himself to do it because “once something goes against them they just crumble.”

“I’m so tempted to tip the Broncos. There was a turning point last week in the first half, they ripped in. And then as soon as something goes against them they just crumble,” Johns said.

“Once again last week Anthony Milford was just so disappointing at fullback. Just some of his efforts. And he’s still in the side at five-eighth!”

Fittler also tipped the Sharks but said the return of Jake Turpin for the Broncos would make a difference.

“He’s just a worker, whole-hearted. And that’s what they need, a bit of whole-heartedness,” Fittler said.

Brad Fittler: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Sharks, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

Andrew Johns: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Sharks, Roosters, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Eels, Storm

Billy Slater: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

Peter Psaltis: Dragons, Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

Ruan Sims: Dragons, Tigers, Sharks, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

James Bracey: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

Allana Ferguson: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Sharks, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

The Mole: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Sharks, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

Darren Lockyer: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Eels, Storm

Mat Thompson: Dragons, Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

Ben Glover: Rabbitohs, Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Sea Eagles, Eels, Storm

Tim Elbra: Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers, Broncos, Roosters, Raiders, Panthers, Eels, Storm

