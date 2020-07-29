Amitabh Bachchan Emotional When Daughter-in-Law Gets Discharged Hospital

WENN

Actress Aishwarya Rai and her eight-year-old girl, Aaradhya, have beaten the novel coronavirus, although her husband Abhishek Bachchan is still under medical staff’s care in the hospital.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan fought back tears on Monday, July 27 as his daughter-in-law and grandchild were discharged from hospital after beating the coronavirus.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her eight-year-old girl, Aaradhya, tested positive for COVID-19 in early July, after Aishwarya’s husband, fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan, and his dad Amitabh, were hospitalised with the virus.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya initially chose to quarantine themselves at home in Mumbai, India as they were asymptomatic, but they were recently admitted to Nananvati Hospital for treatment as they began to feel ill.

They have since tested negative for the coronavirus and were discharged on Monday, and family patriarch Amitabh, who remains under doctors’ care with Abhishek, is grateful his loved ones are healthy again.

“After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn’t hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite,” he posted on Twitter.

Abhishek also shared an update on his family’s health with social media fans, writing, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.”

Abhishek Bachchan offered updates on his family’s health after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”