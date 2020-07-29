Allied Announces Appointment of Jennifer Tory to the Board

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that Jennifer Tory has been appointed as a trustee of Allied (a “Trustee”) by the Trustees. She will hold office as a Trustee until the next annual meeting of unitholders or until her successor is elected or appointed.

“Jennifer Tory is a most welcome addition to our Board,” said Gordon Cunningham, Chair of Trustees. “She will bring to our deliberations a wealth of business acumen, real estate knowledge and people management skills as we continue to grow our business and in our ongoing process of board renewal and succession planning.”

Having started her career with Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”) in 1978, Ms. Tory held successively senior leadership roles, including as Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking responsible for RBC’s banking businesses in Canada and the Caribbean from April 2014 until May 2017. Ms. Tory served as the Chief Administrative Officer of RBC from May 2017 until her retirement on December 31, 2019, where she was responsible for Brand, Marketing, Citizenship, Communications, Procurement and Real Estate functions globally. Ms. Tory completed her ICD.D designation through the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management.

ABOUT ALLIED

