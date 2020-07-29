All 30 MLB starting rotations, ranked

John E. Sokolowski / USA Today Sports Images

There’s no debate Toronto’s rotation got better in the offseason, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough. Free agent signing Hyun-Jin Ryu is the clear ace, finishing second in the NL Cy Young vote last year with a 2.32 ERA in 29 starts. Tanner Roark is another new addition, showing consistency over the last three years, albeit with an ERA above 4.00. Chase Anderson quietly had a 3.63 ERA over the last three years in Milwaukee, and Matt Shoemaker has shown flashes but just can’t stay healthy. Trent Thornton showed some upside last year when he wasn’t getting knocked around. The most exciting pitcher on the staff could be Nate Pearson, who can touch triple digits on the radar gun and had a 2.30 ERA between three minor league levels last year.