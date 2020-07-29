Alec Stewart’s England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad lead comeback against West Indies | Cricket News





Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were England’s best performers against West Indies, according to Alec Stewart

It was a memorable series as England fought back after defeat in the first Test to triumph 2-1 against West Indies and claim the last-ever Wisden Trophy.

But who were the main architects of England’s recovery – and which players will need to step it up going into next month’s three-match series against Pakistan?

Former England captain Alec Stewart assesses the performances of each member of the Test squad and dishes out the marks…

RORY BURNS 8/10

3 Tests, 234 runs, average 46.80

Consolidating his position at the top of the order, Burns batted with a good tempo and is forging a very promising partnership with Dom Sibley.

DOM SIBLEY 8/10

3 Tests, 226 runs (average 45.20)

In tough batting conditions, it was a good first home series for Sibley, who’s growing in stature. He’ll keep improving, adding shots and fluency to his repertoire and, as I always say, it’s not how but how many.

ZAK CRAWLEY 5/10

2 Tests, 97 runs (average 24.25)

As yet, Crawley hasn’t managed to nail down a spot in the team – but he’s shown enough promise for the selectors to invest time in his talent.

JOE ROOT 7.5/10

2 Tests, 130 runs (average 43.33)

Having missed the first Test to be present at the birth of his daughter, Root captained the side well on his return. He batted selflessly and is returning to his very best form.

England captain Joe Root hit an unbeaten half-century in the third Test

BEN STOKES 9.5/10

3 Tests, 363 runs (average 90.75), wickets (average 16.33)

To put it simply – Stokes is England’s Superman, a match-winning performer and world-class all-rounder. Is there anything he can’t do?

OLLIE POPE 6.5/10

3 Tests, 134 runs (average 33.50)

Although he was slow out of the blocks after lockdown, a high-quality 91 in the third Test highlighted Pope’s undoubted class and his catching at short leg is also a massive asset. A superstar in the making.

JOS BUTTLER 6/10

3 Tests, 151 runs (average 30.20), 12 catches

Buttler kept wicket nicely throughout the series and his fine 67 at Old Trafford showed what he’s capable of with the bat. However, he’ll need to display a level of consistency to keep his critics quiet.

CHRIS WOAKES 8/10

2 Tests, 1 run (average 0.50), 11 wickets (average 16.63)

In home conditions, Woakes showed why the selectors picked him as part of England’s strongest seam attack for the final must-win Test. A very capable batsman who didn’t do his talent justice in this series.

Chris Woakes demolished West Indies’ second innings with five wickets in the series decider at Old Trafford

DOM BESS 5/10

3 Tests, 83 runs (average 83.00), 5 wickets (average 41.60)

At just 22, Bess is still learning his trade at the highest level and offered a nice glimpse of his huge potential. He will only get better – and more threatening – in time.

JOFRA ARCHER 5/10

2 Tests, 4 wickets (average 50.50)

Despite a quiet series, England’s fastest bowler underlined his ability to unsettle batsmen on any surface at any time. Breaching Covid-19 protocols was a tough lesson and one he’ll learn from.

STUART BROAD 9.5/10

2 Tests, 73 runs (average 73.00), 16 wickets (average 10.93)

Inexplicably left out at the Ageas Bowl, he answered the selectors and critics in spectacular style, collecting his 500th Test wicket along the way. His swashbuckling 62 in the final Test was the icing on the cake for a player who still has so much to offer this team.

JAMES ANDERSON 7.5/10

2 Tests, 5 wickets (average 30.00)

Forget Anderson’s age – just appreciate his skills and wicket-taking ability. He still has the hunger and desire to continue at the highest level and England need to wrap him up in cotton wool and use him when he’s required.

James Anderson is England’s leading Test wicket-taker

JOE DENLY 3/10

1 Test, 47 runs (average 23.50)

Knowing Root would return after the first Test, Denly was under pressure to post a big score – but he failed to do so and it looks unlikely he’ll be seen again in Test cricket.

SAM CURRAN 5/10

1 Test, 17 runs (average 17.00), three wickets (average 33.33)

Highly thought of within the squad, Curran’s only Test of the series proved that his left-arm swing creates wicket-taking opportunities. He will want to chase down Woakes’ spot in the team.

MARK WOOD 4/10

1 Test, two wickets (average 55.00)

Wood displayed good pace in his lone Test, but he will know he needs to add consistency and skills to his bowling armoury and not just rely purely on speed.