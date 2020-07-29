Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts a thank you note after getting discharged from the hospital

After spending almost a week at the hospital in Mumbai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were finally discharged yesterday. The two had tested positive for COVID-19, after Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. But since they showed no symtoms, they were home quarantined initially. When they started showing symptoms, both mother and daughter were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Aishwarya shared a post filled with gratitude for all the prayers and blessings sent out to the family. She posted, “Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel, and for Pa, AB and me.” She added, “Overwhelmed and forever indebted…God bless you all. All my love always and prayers for the well-being of you all. Truly, deeply and heartfelt. Be well and be safe. God bless. Love you all too.”

Earlier, Abhishek had tweeted that Aishwarya and Aaradhya had finally tested negative and were heading back home as he and Amitabh Bachchan continue to stay in isolation at the hospital. He wrote, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Here’s a prayer for Abhishek’s and Amitabh Bachchan’s speedy recovery.











