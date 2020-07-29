AFL news, Geelong’s Tom Hawkins gets out of jail at AFL Tribunal

Geelong star Tom Hawkins is free to play against West Coast on Saturday after escaping with a slap on the wrists at the AFL Tribunal.

The Cats were successful in their bid to have Hawkins’ charge for striking Fremantle’s Luke Ryan with a stray elbow downgraded to body contact (as opposed to high contact) leaving the forward with a $1000 fine but free to play.

The tribunal were convinced and eventually ruled that contact from Hawkins was made primarily to Ryan’s collarbone and that “any contact above the shoulders was negligible”.

Supporting his claim was Fremantle’s medical report for Ryan which showed the Dockers defender required no medical treatment stemming from the incident.

Tom Hawkins of Geelong has kicked 14 goals from eight games. (Getty) (Getty)

Under tribunal guidelines, “high contact is not limited to contact to the head and includes contact above the shoulders”.

Jeff Gleeson QC, for the AFL, claimed “the neck is above the shoulders, at least on most of us”.

But the three-man tribunal were unswayed , concluding they could not find that there was “sufficient force” made above the shoulders to constitute high contact.

Hawkins was subsequently found guilty of the lesser charge of intentionally striking to the body with low impact, copping a $1000 fine for his trouble.

Hawkins’ availability is a big boost for the Cats as they prepare for a four-game stretch across 14 days starting with heavyweights West Coast in Perth on Saturday night.