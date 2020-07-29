ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By .com

© . ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
.com – ADP reported on Wednesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
ADP announced earnings per share of $1.14 on revenue of $3.38B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $3.29B.
ADP shares are down 13.99% from the beginning of the year , still down 19.56% from its 52 week high of $182.32 set on February 18. They are under-performing the which is down 0.38% from the start of the year.
ADP follows other major Services sector earnings this month
ADP’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $4.84B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $4.82B.
Verizon had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $30.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $29.92B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.