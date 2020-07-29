ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By .com

© . ADP Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4



.com – ADP reported on Wednesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

ADP announced earnings per share of $1.14 on revenue of $3.38B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.96 on revenue of $3.29B.

ADP shares are down 13.99% from the beginning of the year , still down 19.56% from its 52 week high of $182.32 set on February 18. They are under-performing the which is down 0.38% from the start of the year.

ADP follows other major Services sector earnings this month

ADP’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $4.84B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $4.82B.

Verizon had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $30.45B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $29.92B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar