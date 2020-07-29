Actor Anupam Shyam is now stable following a kidney infection

Actor Anupam Shyam was recently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Goregaon’s Lifeline Medicare Hospital following a kidney infection. The actor’s family were finding it hard to cope with the medical expenses and so requested the film fraternity for help.

The film industry, as well as the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), reached out and wholeheartedly lent their support. Anupam’s younger brother Anurag told a leading daily, “We are grateful to those who have acknowledged the difficult times we are going through and thank those who have donated for my brother’s treatment. His condition has improved and he also had dinner last night.” He also stated that Sonu Sood and Manoj Bajpayee have been in constant touch with the doctors and the actor’s family.







Anupam was last seen in the show titled Krishna Chali London, which went off-air in June 2019.

