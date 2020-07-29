ACC finalizes CFB schedule, adds Notre Dame to conference for 2020 season

There’s a whole heck of a lot to unpack here.

As noted, the first games will take place Sept. 7-12. The schedule includes 11 games (10 conference outings and one non-conference game). Obviously, those non-conference outings will not be against either the Big Ten or Pac-12. It remains to be seen if other Power Five conferences will opt to cancel non-conference games.

Notre Dame’s inclusion in the conference this season is interesting in that its original schedule was impacted big time by the Big Ten and Pac-12 eliminating non-conference games.

Notre Dame’s 2020 college football schedule

Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest

The expectation here is that Notre Dame will still take part in its annual rivalry game with Navy.

The Irish will qualify for the ACC Championship Game. Their home games will still be broadcast on NBC with revenue being shared equally among all 15 schools in the conference.

This all sounds great. Though, it remains to be seen if the 2020 college football season will go on as planned due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic around the United States.