A$AP Bari Injured in Lamborghini Accident

In photos from the aftermath of the car crash that sends 3 people to hospital, the founding member of A$AP Mob member sports what looks like a bandage made from white cloth on his arm.

A$AP Bari has been involved in a car accident that turned a Lamborghini into a wreck. The co-founding member of hip-hop collective A$AP Mob was a passenger in the luxury car that crashed and spun out in New York City on Monday, July 27.

According to law enforcement sources, the fashion designer was riding shotgun in the Lambo that was driven by a 23-year-old woman. The accident took place around 5 P.M., when the female driver tried to get off the FDR Highway at 49th Street, but she lost control, smashed into protective barriers and then spun out.

An eyewitness additionally tells TMZ that the Lambo cut across traffic trying to exit before slamming into the protective barriers. The red car was severely damaged as sources recall tires blew out, glass shattered and airbags deployed during the crash.

Three people were reportedly sent to hospital in the accident. It’s unclear if Bari was one of them, but it’s said that he suffered minor injuries. In photos obtained by the site from the aftermath of the accident, the 28-year-old seemed to be fine, though he sported what looks like a temporary bandage made from white cloth on his arm.

He was able to stand on his own feet while speaking to responding officers at the scene. The identity of the woman who was with him in the car has not been revealed and it’s unknown who owns the Lamborghini.

Bari, whose real name is Jabari Shelton, helped form A$AP Mob in 2006 alongside A$AP Yams, A$AP Kham and A$AP Illz. He doesn’t rap, but performed creative functions and networks with other individuals for the collective. In 2017, he was accused of sexual assault after a video surfaced showing him harassing a nude woman for allegedly sleeping with his assistant.

After the video surfaced, A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky publicly called him out but didn’t completely distance themselves from the controversial figure. Ferg later clarified Bari’s status within A$AP Mob, saying that he’s still part of the team.