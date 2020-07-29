50 Cent’s Son Marquise Jackson Replaces Him With Pop Smoke in His Top 5 Rappers

Instagram

During a recent Instagram Live, the eldest son of the ‘Power’ creator/actor shares that things have recently changed as he kicks out the ‘In Da Club’ spitter of his top 5 rappers list.

Despite their long-running feud, 50 Cent‘s estranged son Marquise Jackson previously hinted that he still respects him as a rapper by having him in his personal top 5 list of favorite rappers. However, things have recently changed as Marquise revealed that he kicked out the “In Da Club” spitter of the list.

“I told n****s I was replacing 50 in my top 5 with Pop Smoke,” Marquise said during an Instagram Live on Monday, July 27, referring to the rapper who died on February 19. As for the reason, Marquise explained, “Let me tell you why though, let me tell you why. Because he had both. He could do what 50 do; he sounds like him and he has melody.”

However, the man on the other line told Marquise that Fiddy also has melody that is proven on countless tracks. He went on to say that if the “Power” creator/actor had broken out during this era, he would have been “the better Pop.”

Fif and Marquise, whom he shares with Shaniqua Tompkins, are feuding for a long time. Back in May, the rapper explained what brought them to the current state of his relationship with his firstborn during an Instagram Live with Van Lathan. “It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” 50 began.

“When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement … His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests,” he went on to detail.

When asked if he still has love for his son, 50 responded, “I used to. I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn, but it’s the situation it is. My grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’ What he keeps saying is, every time you see the boy he show up with somebody you got a problem with. What does that tell you?”