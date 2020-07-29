5 Acts Sent to the Live Shows in First Round of Judge Cuts

NBC

In the episode, season 15 judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel reunite in the studio while the acts are shown on a huge screen.

Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent” aired its first round of Judge Cuts on Tuesday, July 28. Usually, contestants are coming face-to-face for this round, but due to coronavirus, they did it differently this season. Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel reunited in the studio while the acts were shown on a huge screen.

After sending Celina, Malik DOPE, Alan Silva, Brett Loudermilk and Archie Williams to the live shows, the judges were offered with another 10 performances with salsa dance duo Simon and Maria being the first act to perform. Simon praised them for performing a “better routine,” while Sofia called them “perfect.”





Hula hooper Craig Reid performed next, flaunting his skills to Lady GaGa‘s “Stupid Love”. As for magician Max Major, he performed at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It was such an epic performance, enough to make Simon stunned and give him high-fives through the screen.









Next up was singer Shaquira McGrath who belted out a slowed-down rendition of Avicii‘s “Wake Me Up”. “Your voice was breathtaking,” Sofia raved, while Heidi called the performance “amazing.” Following it up was comedian Ty Barnett whom Heidi found “very likable” and “funny.” However, Sofia noted that his performance during the first audition was better.









Harmonica duo act Brothers Gage amazed the judges as they performed LMFAO‘s “Party Rock Anthem”. As for Nolan Neal, the singer nailed a performance of “You’ve Got the Love”. For this round, magician Ryan Tricks enlisted the help from Alesha Dixon in his stunning performance. “That was truly amazing,” Howie said.









The episode also featured a “super entertaining” performance from Ninja Twins who sang Justin Bieber‘s “Yummy”. Concluding the night was danger act Jonathan Goodwin. Before he started, he claimed that this was “the most dangerous and scariest thing I’ve ever performed.” It was indeed a dangerous act as he was blindfolded while there were loaded crossbows firing at him.









It was later time for the judges to pick only 5 of them to move on. Those who headed to the live shows were Simon and Maria, Jonathan Goodwin, Shaquira McGrath, Max Major, and Nolan Neal.