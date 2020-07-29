48 players from SEC on NBA restart rosters

SEC Staff

Photo: AP Photo/James Crisp

Forty-eight players from Southeastern Conference schools highlight the rosters of the 22 teams selected to restart the 2019-20 NBA season, the league announced this week.

The teams are currently secluded in Orlando and are participating in team training camps and scrimmages. Games are scheduled to begin again on July 30.

Boston – Tremont Waters (LS), Grant Williams (UT), Robert Williams III (AM)

Brooklyn – Chris Chiozza (UF), Donta Hall (UA), Garrett Temple (LS)

Dallas – Dorian Finney-Smith (UF), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (UK)

Denver – P.J. Dozier (SC), Jamal Murray (UK), Michael Porter Jr. (MO)

Houston – DeMarre Carroll (MO), Michael Frazier (UF), Danuel House Jr. (AM)

LA Clippers – Patrick Beverley (AR), JaMychal Green (UA), Joakim Noah (UF), Patrick Patterson (UK)

LA Lakers – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (UG), Alex Caruso (AM), Anthony Davis (UK), Rajon Rondo (UK)

Memphis – Jontay Porter (MO)

Miami – Bam Adebayo (UK), Kyle Alexander (UT), Udonis Haslem (UF), Tyler Herro (UK), Chris Silva (SC)

Milwaukee – Eric Bledsoe (UK), Khris Middleton (AM)

New Orleans – Sindarius Thornwell (SC)

Oklahoma City – Hamidou Diallo (UK), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (UK), Nerlens Noel (UK)

Philadelphia – Tobias Harris (UT), Al Horford (UF), Josh Richardson (UT), Ben Simmons (LS)

Phoenix – Devin Booker (UK)

Portland – Wenyen Gabriel (UK)

Sacramento – Corey Brewer (UF), De’Aaron Fox (UK)

San Antonio – Keldon Johnson (UK), Trey Lyles (UK), Quinndary Weatherspoon (MS)

Toronto – Terence Davis (UM)

Utah – Jordan Clarkson (MO)

Washington – Admiral Schofield (UT)