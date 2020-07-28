Yesteryear actress Kumkum passes away

Yesteryear actress Kumkum, who did over a hundred films in her career, passed away today at 86. The actress was known for her act in films like Kohinoor, Naya Daur, Mother India, Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Lalkar and more. She was also the leading lady of the first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo. Reports claim that she had been ill for a long time now and succumbed to old age.

Naved Jafri took to Twitter to confirm the news and wrote, “We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty”. Our condolences are with the family.