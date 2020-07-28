Yellowcard Voluntarily Dismiss $15 Million Copyright Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Instagram

Two months before the ‘Come and Go’ rapper passed away, the punk band accused him and his producers of sampling the song ‘Holly Wood Died’ on his break-out hit ‘Lucid Dreams’.

Punk band Yellowcard have dropped their $15 million (£11.6 million) lawsuit against late rapper Juice WRLD.

The bandmates filed a copyright lawsuit against the hitmaker in October (19), two months before his death, accusing him and his producers of sampling the song “Holly Wood Died” on his break-out hit “Lucid Dreams”.





The Yellowcard suit was put on hold following the rap star’s death, and now the band’s lawyer, Richard Busch, has dismissed his clients’ complaint, according to the New York Times.





Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, would have become the defendant in court after she was appointed the representative of his estate.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Busch revealed the case had been dismissed without prejudice, meaning “it can be refiled”.

“My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his estate,” he says. “As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.”

Christine Lepera, an attorney representing Juice WRLD’s estate, said, “(The) defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations… and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal.”