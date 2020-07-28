Yellowcard Finally Drops $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Pop band Yellowcard has finally dropped their lawsuit against deceased rapper Juice WRLD.

The band’s attorney spoke to Pitchfork and offered the following statement:

“The dismissal was without prejudice, which means it can be refilled [sic]. My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate. As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.”

Juice Wrld died after he suffered a seizure at a Chicago airport in December after overdosing on pills.

Juice WRLD’s legal team says they were ready for the suit and that the lawsuit was baseless.

“Defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations -viewed as without merit- and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal.”