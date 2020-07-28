‘X-Factor’ Alum Phillip Blackwell Sentenced to Life Prison for Raping Nine Women

ITV

“The X-Factor” alum Phillip Blackwell has been sentenced to life in prison. Judge Peter Cook passed the sentence on Monday, July 27 to the serial rapist from Launceston in the U.K., who admitted to 31 sex offences carried out over a 22-year period.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum term of nine years. Additionaly, he was put on the sex offenders’ register for life and was restricted from contacting his victims in any way.

The judge dubbed the 56-year-old, who was a contestant on “The X-Factor” in 2008 and went on the show’s national tour, “monstrous.” He went on to say that Phillip is one of “the most dangerous individuals” he’d ever encountered in court, as he has “no regard whatsoever for [women] as human beings.”

“You must treat them with a level of contempt that is too shocking to even contemplate,” he added, before describing Phillip as a “devious and manipulative man.” The judge further claimed that Phillip “carefully targeted” five young women walking alone in Birmingham, Coventry and Nuneaton in the late 1990s, and four other women in the Launceston area of Cornwall between 2005 and 2019.

Phillip, who filmed himself attacking his victims with a camcorder which was included in his “rape kit,” targeted young women walking alone in Birmingham, Coventry and Nuneaton. The kit also included balaclava as well as tape for binding hands and covering eyes.

Prosecutor Adrian Langdale QC told jurors that he “plied victims with alcohol” and some attacks were done on women who were unconscious. According to the prosecutor, Phillip told one of his victims, “If I met a girl like you, I would want to marry you. I want you to enjoy this.” He also allegedly told his first victim to “close her eyes and count to 100” until he finished attacking her. Meanwhile, another was allegedly told, “I’m not going to hurt you, we’re just going to make love if that’s OK?”

Prior to this, Phillip, who has played in a number of bands, with names such as AWOL, Missing People and Suspect, pleaded guilty to offences including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, assault by penetration, voyeurism and false imprisonment.