Worth the Wait: Inside Hannah Bronfman’s Heartbreaking Three-Year Journey to Pregnancy

She hadn’t imagined that would be the way she would get pregnant, didn’t see it as part of her journey. And, frankly, as an always-on-the-go entrepreneur, she was a bit nervous about agreeing to nightly injections of hormones, daily morning blood draws, the overwhelming emotional, physical, financial commitment. But after a heavy conversation and yet more tears, “Once we did it,” she says, “I was kind of kicking myself like how did we not do that sooner?”

Because now, here they are, mere months separating them and everything they’ve ever dreamed of.

While their first egg transfer “didn’t take,” she shares, “I went into the second one with such positivity and I just had a feeling.” So when she got that March phone call from her doctor’s office, she struggled sticking to her plan to tell Fallis when they were alone outside their office “and it came out in the back of a cab!”