Woman, 22, sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for six bank robberies.

A 22-year-old Denver woman was sentenced on Tuesday to 19 years in federal prison for six bank robberies, some of which were armed robberies.

Jenifer Adriana Lopez-Ramirez committed two bank robberies after she had been arrested as a suspect in four prior bank robberies, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado, news release.

On May 3, 2019, Lopez-Ramirez robbed First Citizens Bank, 9848 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, handing a demand note to a teller and fleeing with cash, according to facts stipulated in her plea agreement. About 90 minutes later, she robbed a UMB Bank, 8190 S. University Blvd., Centennial, brandishing a firearm in the robbery.

On May 9, 2019, she robbed a First Bank, 8901 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, using a demand note but not showing a weapon. Two days later, Lopez-Ramirez robbed a Bellco Credit Union, 3890 Quebec St., Denver. Lopez-Ramirez brandished a firearm during the robbery and became impatient, going behind the counter and taking cash from the draw, according to the news release. She also, unknowingly, took a GPS tracker.

Officers, using the GPS tracker, followed her and Lopez-Ramirez, driving a vehicle, reached speeds of 100 mph attempting to evade police, the release said. She crashed into a vehicle, injuring that driver, and was arrested.

On May 20, 2019, she was released from Denver County Jail on conditions, including wearing a GPS ankle monitor. Five days later, the monitor was removed and Lopez-Ramirez became a fugitive.

On June 4, 2019, Lopez-Ramirez robbed a Bank of the West, 1389 S. Havana St., Aurora. Six days later, she robbed a TCF Bank, 18520 Green Valley Blvd., Denver, again brandishing a gun and racking the slide.

About 10 days after the TCF robbery, Lopez-Ramirez was arrested for shoplifting and her fugitive status was discovered.

“Lopez-Ramirez’s greed drove her to become a serial bank robber, and she continued her crime spree even after being arrested and released,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in the news release. “Her career as an armed bank robber is over, and she will now have almost two decades in federal prison to think about her actions.”

Lopez-Ramirez was charged by indictment on June 5, 2019, and she pleaded guilty on Feb. 4, 2020. She was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore.

Following her prison term, Lopez-Ramirez will serve three years of supervised release. In addition, she was ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. government as the banks were federally insured.