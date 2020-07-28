What’s the most you’ll spend for the Galaxy Note 20?

I’m in complete agreement with you. I have actually myself been thinking the exact same. I don’t mind Sorenson money, but for small changes, at premium prices, I no longer really look at the note(like yourself after my 10+), as a good value for my coins. The foldable phones are now catching my eye. They’re just missing a pen.
But like the gentle lady stated, no reason to leave the forums. I…
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};