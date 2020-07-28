‘We Are Not Prisoners of the Pandemic,’ W.H.O. Leader says

Almost 16 million cases have now been reported to W.H.O., and more than 640,000 deaths, and the pandemic continues to accelerate. In the past six weeks, the total number of cases has roughly doubled. When I declared the public health emergency of international concern on the 30th of January, the highest level of alarm under international law, there were less than 100 cases outside of China and no deaths. Covid-19 has changed our world. It has brought people, communities and nations together, and driven them apart. It has shown what humans are capable of, both positively and negatively. We have learned an enormous amount. And we are still learning. But although our world has changed, the fundamental pillars of the response have not. As we mark six months since the declaration of the global health emergency, The Covid-19 pandemic is illustrating that health is not a reward for development. It’s the foundation of social, economic and political stability. We are not prisoners of the pandemic. Every single one of us can make a difference. The future is in our hands.