Watchmen Sweeps 2020 Emmys With 26 Nominations

As the 2020 Emmy nominations have further proven, Watchmen is the show to watch.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy unveiled this year’s list of nominees for the Emmy Awards, highlighting the best of the best when it comes to television. Atop that list, which featured beloved shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt’s Creek, The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, is HBO’s Watchmen. The series leads the nominee pool with a whopping 26 nominations, exceeding any other show this year.

“Nothing ever ends…Congratulations to the cast and crew of #Watchmen on 26 #Emmy nominations, the most of any program,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote in celebration.

Rhe show was recognized for Outstanding Limited Series and leading star Regina King earned her fifth acting nomination for her performance.

Fellow castmates Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons were also celebrated with nominations for Lead Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.