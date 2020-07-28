‘Watchmen’, ‘Succession’, ‘Killing Eve’ Lead 2020 Primetime Emmy Nominations

HBO

Regina King, Jeremy Strong, Jodie Comer, and Sandra Oh are all nominated for the coveted outstanding actor and actress titles while their shows receives three nods each.

“Ozark“, “Watchmen“, “Succession“, “Dead to Me“, “Killing Eve“, and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations with three nods apiece.

The comedies and dramas all picked up outstanding series mentions while their leading men and women all grabbed outstanding actor and actress nods.

Submissions for the 2020 Emmys shattered records with an increase of 15 per cent over the 2019 ceremony, when there were more than 9,100 submissions

The nominees announcement, streamed on Emmys.com on Tuesday morning (28Jul20), was hosted virtually by Leslie Jones, a three-time Emmy nominee for her work on “Saturday Night Live“, with presenters Tatiana Maslany, Laverne Cox, and Josh Gad.

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on 20 September (20) with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys, which will honour technical and costuming merit, will be presented at a virtual event taking place over several nights in September in place of a physical prizegiving, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The main nominees list for the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards is:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Outstanding Competition Program:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Limited Series:

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Outstanding Drama Series: