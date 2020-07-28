UPDATE | Body found, 3 arrested following Northern Cape family kidnapping

The body of one of three family members kidnapped from their Northern Cape smallholding has been found.

Three people were arrested after they were spotted in a car stolen from the smallholding.

Police are still searching for the bodies of the remaining two family members, as well as a fourth suspect.

The body of one of three family members kidnapped from a smallholding in Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been found and four people have been arrested.

earlier reported that Danie Brand, 83, his wife, Breggie, 73, and their daughter, Elzabie, 54, who visited her parents over the weekend, had been missing since Sunday, along with their vehicles.

Netwerk24 reported that guests arrived at the couple’s home on Monday afternoon, only to find it deserted, ransacked and bloodstained.

One of the couple’s cars, a Nissan Micra, was reportedly found in Taung in the North West.

On Tuesday, Marius Müller, national operations coordinator at AfriForum, told that a body, believed to be that of Elzabie, had been found during the course of Monday night.

“What we need now is more support on the ground to find the other two bodies,” Müller said.

Müller confirmed that the Brands’ family had been informed of the development and that trauma counsellors were en route to Hartswater to lend support.

“Four people were taken into custody just after 23:00 on Monday – three men and a woman – although the woman is not a suspect. They were found in Elzabie’s stolen Mazda, which had been fitted with fake number plates.

“At around 02:00 on Tuesday morning the suspects attempted to point out where the other bodies were, but they apparently got confused. I cannot say what [the suspects] did to them at this stage.”

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed the arrests of three suspects linked to the incident and that Elzabie’s body had been found.

“The incident was reported to the police [on Monday] after a family member residing in Johannesburg suspected that something was wrong when he was unable to get in touch with his parents and sister since Sunday,” Naidoo said.

Massive search launched

“A massive search was launched which resulted in one of the stolen cars, a Nissan Micra, being found abandoned at Majaneng village, Taung in North West [on Monday] night.

“With the search continuing in the Northern Cape, the second vehicle, a grey Mazda CX5 was spotted in the area of Pudimoe.”

The vehicle was stopped and three suspects were subsequently arrested.

“Follow-up investigations were conducted throughout the night and in the early hours of this morning the body of the… daughter was found in a field in the Takaneng Village in Taung. She had been murdered but the cause of death is yet to be determined,” Naidoo said.

He added that the search for the parents and possibly a fourth suspect is continuing.

“At this stage, the motive for the attack is suspected to be robbery.”

Naidoo said the police were appealing to anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of the couple or the fourth suspect to contact the police on its Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111. Information can also be provided via the MySAPS app.

“All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.”