Umbrella Academy Questions We Want Answered In Season 2

1.
In the graphic novel, it’s explained that Reginald Hargreeves is actually an extraterrestrial who owns a magical monocle that allows him to see everything about a person. Will we finally get to see if his monocle is magical or not?
2.
Will we ever figure out what these tiny glowing balls of light are?
3.
Will Hazel and Agnes get their happily ever after?
4.
Will Number Five finally get a name this season, or will he forever be Number Five?
5.
How did Ben die?!
6.
Will Klaus and Dave be reunited? Will we see more of their love story?
7.
What happened to all their birth mothers? Will we see any of the other children born that day?
8.
Do the 36 babies that Hargreeves didn’t adopt have superpowers too?
9.
How did Reginald “create” Mr. Pogo and why????
10.
What will baby Pogo’s life be like in this new season?
11.
What EXACTLY was Luther injected with???
12.
Since the crew time travels in the finale of Season 1, does this mean we might see Leonard and Patch again?!
13.
And finally, we saw them turn back into kids in the finale, but they’re adults in the trailer. Will that be explained?
