Ingrid Lunden / :
UK-based ComplyAdvantage, which offers an AI-backed service to track financial crime, raises $50M Series C led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board — The growth of digital banking has opened up a wealth of opportunities for making the world of finance more accessible and transparent to a greater number of people.
UK-based ComplyAdvantage, which offers an AI-backed service to track financial crime, raises $50M Series C led by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ingrid Lunden/)
Ingrid Lunden / :