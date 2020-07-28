UFC news, Dana White says it’s ‘hard to not’ give Max Holloway a third shot at Alexander Volkanovski

UFC boss Dana White says it’s “hard to not” give Max Holloway a third shot at Alexander Volkanovski after failing to regain his featherweight title off the Aussie at UFC 251.

Earlier this month, Volkanovski successfully defended the belt he pried off Hollaway late last year, in a see-sawing bout on UFC’s Fight Island.

It was a bout the hung on a knife’s edge that saw the Aussie come home strong after being knocked down in the opening rounds.

Much like their first encounter, the judges’ points decision in favour of Volkanovski (48-47 x2, 47-48) has seen him subject to relentless online bashing – a crusade made all the worse by White’s public condemnation of the scoring.

Alex Volkanovski (R) punches Max Holloway at UFC 245. (Getty)

The UFC boss not only questioned the validity of the Aussie’s first title defence but openly took a swipe at the judges, asking all media members at his post-fight press conference if they thought Volkanovski had won.

“Did anybody in here score it for Volkanovski?” White asked. “Anybody have it for Volkanovski? Nobody in the media? I don’t know, we’ll have to figure it out.”

He’s now gone a step further in his bizarre fixation with the New South Welshman, claiming that he was considering offering Hollway an immediate third shot at Volkanovski, and a second chance at regaining his title – a feat almost unheard of in the fight world.

“Well, here’s the thing,” White said in a recent interview with ESPN.

Alex Volkanovski hits back at Dana White. (Getty)

“Calvin Kattar just fought. Yair Rodriguez has a fight coming up. (Korean) ‘Zombie’ has a fight coming up. Ortega and Zabit – all of these guys are going to fight in the next couple of months here. We’ll see how that all plays out.

“It’s hard to not say we can give Max a rematch for that fight again – do it a third time. I think a lot of the fans and the media would agree with that. I don’t know for sure. I’m sure Volkanovski doesn’t love that idea

“He’s like, ‘Listen, I just beat this guy twice. You know?’ And if you’re Volkanovski, you’re like, ‘Guess what? The media aren’t judges. Dana White is not a judge. None of these people are judges. The people that are assigned to judge the fight said I won twice.’

“So if you’re Volkanovski, I get it. And if you’re Volkanovski, you probably want to take a look at a different guy. I don’t know. I haven’t really talked to Volkanovski about it. It’s something I definitely need to do. We’ll see how this thing plays out.”

After their first clash in December 2019 many within the company openly questioned the Aussie’s unanimous points decision victory, claiming Holloway was the more dominant fighter despite the Wollongong star landing more scoring shots.