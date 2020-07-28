U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77% By .com

.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.77%, while the index lost 0.65%, and the index declined 1.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.94% or 1.48 points to trade at 39.02 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.11% or 0.84 points to end at 40.68 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was up 1.24% or 1.56 points to 127.88 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were 3M Company (NYSE:), which fell 4.85% or 7.91 points to trade at 155.33 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.14% or 1.38 points to end at 42.62 and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:) was down 2.49% or 5.01 points to 196.24.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which rose 6.28% to 14.22, Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was up 5.08% to settle at 8.28 and Ventas Inc (NYSE:) which gained 4.94% to close at 37.37.

The worst performers were Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was down 11.46% to 62.42 in late trade, National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:) which lost 11.01% to settle at 11.56 and F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 8.77% to 137.97 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 123.29% to 1.6300, Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 47.40% to settle at 2.8300 and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 41.99% to close at 2.570.

The worst performers were MediciNova Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 32.73% to 7.40 in late trade, Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 27.92% to settle at 6.67 and Wilhelmina (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.92% to 5.70 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1678 to 1342 and 101 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1850 fell and 901 advanced, while 88 ended unchanged.

Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.24% or 1.56 to 127.88. Shares in Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 123.29% or 0.9000 to 1.6300. Shares in Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 47.40% or 0.9100 to 2.8300.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 2.83% to 25.44.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.02% or 19.60 to $1950.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.23% or 0.51 to hit $41.09 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.11% or 0.05 to trade at $43.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.1720, while USD/JPY rose 0.05% to 105.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.710.

