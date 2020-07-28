Twitter Temporarily Suspends Donald Trump Jr.’s Account For Spreading Coronavirus Misinformation

Alexa, tell Donnie to come get his son! Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.’s tweeting capabilities after he posted a video of a doctor making incorrect claims about coronavirus cures. In the video, the doctor states that people “don’t need masks” to prevent the virus from spreading.

Twitter will apparently be banning Donnie Jr.’s ability to tweet as well as other account features for 12 hours.

The video, which featured a bunch of doctors spreading ratchet false claims such as telling people that masks are unnecessary went viral Monday, and has now been removed from Twitter.

Other platforms that removed the video include Facebook and YouTube.

A Twitter spokesperson says that the President, Donnie Sr., also retweeted multiple versions of the video on Twitter, however, Donnie Jr. actually uploaded the video to the platform, which is why Twitter only suspended his account, according to CNN.

Donald Trump Jr.’s rep tweeted about Twitter suspending his client’s account and claims that “Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America,” adding that they are “continuing to engage in open election interference.”

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

Twitter has made it known that the account is only temporarily suspended.

