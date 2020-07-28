Twitter temporarily locks Donald Trump Jr's account for posting a "misleading and potentially harmful,quot; video touting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure (Andrew Griffin/The Independent)

Andrew Griffin / The Independent:
Twitter temporarily locks Donald Trump Jr’s account for posting a “misleading and potentially harmful,rdquo; video touting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure — President posts same tweet, and is hit by slightly different sanctions … Donald Trump Jr has been suspended by Twitter for posting …
