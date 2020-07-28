Trump Complains About Negative Hashtags On Twitter

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about the platforms trending hashtags about him that are less than flattering.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending,” where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!” he tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR