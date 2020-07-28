Trump Complains About Negative Hashtags On Twitter

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about the platforms trending hashtags about him that are less than flattering.

“So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending,” where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!” he tweeted.

His moans only led to an increase in hilarious hashtags aimed at the president.

#TrumpleThinSkin and #ThePresidentIsACrybaby were among the hashtags which popped up after his whining.

A few weeks back, Trump was upset after Twitter censored several of his tweets to stop the spread of false information and the promotion of violence being released by the president.

“When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump wrote at the time, seemingly to encourage police to shoot protestors.

Twitter added a notice to the tweet: “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”