Trius Acquires Gold Exposure via Stake in Pasofino Gold

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU.H) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a minority investment in Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (“Pasofino”) by acquiring a total of 300,000 Pasofino shares via open market purchases for a total investment of $90,000. Pasofino is Trius’ first investment in the mining sector.

Pasofino is a mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Pasofino’s principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, including its existing Roger gold and copper project located in Quebec, Canada. Pasofino has also entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of ARX Resources Limited (“ARX”) which, subject to certain conditions, could provide Pasofino with an indirect 49% interest in the prospective Dugbe Gold Project located in Liberia, Africa (“Dugbe Gold”). Dugbe Gold has a multi-million-ounce gold resource.

Further information about Pasofino, Dugbe Gold, and the ARX transaction, respectively, is available at the following links:

https://pasofinogold.com/

https://hummingbirdresources.co.uk/operations-projects/liberia/

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59460/Pasofino-Gold-Limited-Announces-Agreement-to-Acquire-an-Indirect-49-Interest-Excluding-10-Government-Carried-Interest-in-the-Dugbue-Gold-Project

Commenting on the investment, Trius President and CEO Joel Freudman said: “Spot gold prices are at record highs this year, recently crossing US$1,900/ounce, against a backdrop of uncertainty around the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic contraction, and unprecedented subsequent central bank liquidity injections. We believe the outlook for gold and other precious metals, and therefore our investment in Pasofino, is promising in the near-term and beyond.”

Trius may increase or decrease its investment in Pasofino in the future depending on market conditions.

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities. Trius’ common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU.H”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

