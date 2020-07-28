Tory Lanez Appeared To Brag About Shooting Women In Unreleased Rap Song!! (Listen)

Rap superstar Tory Lanez is caught up in a disturbing legal battle, with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, MTO News has reported.

Yesterday, Megan confirmed rumors that Tory “shot” her in the foot. And Megan claims that the shooting was unprovoked.

Well MTO News did a bit of digging, and it turns out that Tory may have rapped about his propensity to shoot women, in an unreleased song.

Last year, Tory appeared on a freestyle session at New York’s Hot 97 radio station, and he spit some disturbing lyrics.

In the rap, Tory bragged about being a “shooter” Willling to accept legal charges after he kills someone. Then, the rapper appeared to discuss shooting women at a pool party.

Tory rapped:

“I’m the hot kid from the school, I pull up to the party and pop chicks in the pool’

Tory is being accused of shooting Megan after the two attended a pool party together at Kylie Jenner’s house. Megan, who had been dating Tory, was wearing a bikini when she was allegedly shot twice in the foot.

Tory’s friends are denying, however, that the rapper intentionally shot Megan.