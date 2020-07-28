Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 soundtrack features songs from 37 new artists

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster is on the way and while some of the classic songs from these two games will be included, there’s also a whole host of new artists being added. 37 new artists are contributing, announced via a virtual concert on the Noisey YouTube channel.

Here’s all of the new artists being included in the soundtrack:

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Backchat

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Destroy Boys

DZ Deathrays

FIDLAR

JunkBunny

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

MxPx

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Sublime

Super Best Frens Club

The Ataris

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

Meanwhile, here’s the list of returning artists:

Anthrax

Bad Religion

Consumed

Dead Kennedys

Dub Pistols

Even Rude

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

Lagwagon

Millencolin

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Speedealer

Styles of Beyond

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Machines

Swingin’ Utters

The Ernies

The Vandals

Activision previously released a Spotify playlist which contains 18 of the returning tracks. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is expected to release on September 4, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PS4.