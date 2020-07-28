Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 soundtrack features songs from 37 new artists

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster is on the way and while some of the classic songs from these two games will be included, there’s also a whole host of new artists being added. 37 new artists are contributing, announced via a virtual concert on the Noisey YouTube channel.
Here’s all of the new artists being included in the soundtrack:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts
- Alex Lahey
- All Talk
- American Nightmare
- Backchat
- Baker Boy
- Billy Talent
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something
- CHAII
- Charlie Brown Jr.
- Cherry Kola
- Chick Norris
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA
- Destroy Boys
- DZ Deathrays
- FIDLAR
- JunkBunny
- Less Than Jake
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Merkules
- MxPx
- Pkew Pkew Pkew
- Reel Big Fish
- Rough Francis
- Screaming Females
- Skepta
- Spilt Milk
- Strung Out
- Sublime
- Super Best Frens Club
- The Ataris
- Token
- Tyrone Briggs
- Viagra Boys
- Zebrahead
Meanwhile, here’s the list of returning artists:
- Anthrax
- Bad Religion
- Consumed
- Dead Kennedys
- Dub Pistols
- Even Rude
- Fu Manchu
- Goldfinger
- Lagwagon
- Millencolin
- Naughty by Nature
- Papa Roach
- Powerman 5000
- Primus
- Rage Against the Machine
- Speedealer
- Styles of Beyond
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Suicide Machines
- Swingin’ Utters
- The Ernies
- The Vandals
Activision previously released a Spotify playlist which contains 18 of the returning tracks. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is expected to release on September 4, 2020 for Xbox One, PC and PS4.
