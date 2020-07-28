Tommy Robinson flees to Spain after alleged arson attack at wife’s property

Far-right figure Tommy Robison has fled the UK with his family after an alleged arson attack at his wife’s property.

The former English Defence League leader – real name Stephen Yaxely-Lennon – is thinking about seeking permanent refuge abroad over the incident which reportedly took place a few weeks ago.

A video he made was shared online as an update to his followers from what is believed to be Spain, according to The Mirror.

Robinson was due to attend a protest in Britain but would be unable to if he returned due to quarantine rules.

In the clip, he said he fled the country in his car and accepted an offer of a place to stay overseas.

Speaking about the alleged arson, he said: “It was targeted against my wife’s property.

“At that point we left the country straight away and I’m looking at relocating my family, which is pretty hard to do, especially with Covid – I couldn’t even get a hotel.

“Obviously my wife has had enough of everything — someone gave her somewhere to stay, so we left the country, and I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but now with this 14-day quarantine, I probably won’t get back out and my kids are out here.”

He said: “I need my family to be away because they are not safe basically.”

The far-right activist claimed the alleged arson took place “after all the BLM (Black Lives Matter) stuff” and that he thought he knew who committed the crime.

Robinson previously begged US President Donald Trump to grant him asylum after his contempt of court conviction last year.

The English Defence League (EDL) co-founder was handed a nine-month sentence at the Old Bailey on July 11 after he filmed defendants outside Leeds Crown Court during a trial into the sexual exploitation of girls.