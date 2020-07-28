Tom Marquand rides 50th winner of season at Goodwood | Racing News

Tom Marquand maintained the pressure on Flat jockeys’ championship leader Oisin Murphy after reaching the 50-winner mark for the season aboard Tomorrow’s Dream at Goodwood.

Having celebrated a double at Windsor on Monday, the 2015 champion apprentice was quickly back among the winners thanks to the length-and-a-half victory secured by the William Haggas-trained three-year-old in the British European Breeders’ Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

Marquand said of reaching the milestone: “It is great hitting that number of winners after two months. I’m just trying to ride as many winners as possible and hopefully I can be there or thereabouts in the championship.

“It is going well enough at the moment and hopefully it will continue for the next few months.”

As for Haggas, he was pleased to see the daughter of Oasis Dream return to winning ways having finished second last time out at Newbury.

He said of the 11-2 chance: “She is improving all the time. She got in a good position and picked up well when Tom asked her. I was very happy with that.

“She was a little bit unfortunate at Newbury. She got out in enough time, but she had to weave her way through. The horse that won the race stayed on the rail and that proved to be an advantage. She has improved better this year and is doing well physically.

“She won over seven furlongs at Chepstow and though she got beaten over a mile at Newbury you can see she clearly gets it.

“As always with these well bred fillies you are looking at the aim of getting some black type, but she has a bit to go yet.”

Maydanny – a son of Dubawi out of Attraction – returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a five-length victory over Sky Defender to give trainer Mark Johnston a one-two in the Unibet You’re On Handicap.

Assistant trainer Charlie Johnston said of the 5-1 favourite: “He has always been a horse held in high regard because of his pedigree. He was quite difficult in his early years and was gelded in the winter last year and that made a big difference to the horse.

“He came out and ran well at Yarmouth, then he ran well on the wrong side of the track at Ascot.

“We left Newmarket scratching our heads as we didn’t know why he ran such a bad race. Back on better ground under a positive ride over this trip he proved he was well handicapped, which we thought he was before Newmarket.”