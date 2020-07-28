Tom Holland’s Fans Troll Jake Gyllenhaal as He Debuts Rumored GF Nadia Parkes on Instagram

WENN

People are poking fun at the British actor and his ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ co-star’s bromance after the former appears to confirm his relationship with the ‘Doctor Who’ actress.

Tom Holland‘s fans are trolling Jake Gyllenhaal after the British actor appeared to confirm his relationship with actress and model Nadia Parkes. Ever since the two actors worked together for 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, people noticed their bromance. Thus, they couldn’t help feeling sorry for Jake after Tom debuted his rumored girlfriend on the photo-sharing site.

On Monday, July 27, the 24-year-old Brit shared a picture of the blonde beauty posing with the backdrop of a wild looking cloud with sun streaks peaking out from it. In the image, presumably taken by the “Avengers: Endgame” star, the “Doctor Who” actress wore a white tee and a black face mask. He left the image captionless and didn’t tag her, but that’s enough to convince fans that he intended to make their relationship Instagram official.

Instead of congratulating Tom on his relationship with Nadia, some people decided to bring up Jake in the comment section. “i can hear jake crying on his bed right now,” one imagined the “Nightcrawler” star’s reaction to Tom’s post. Another wrote, “Jake Gyllenhaal punching the air.”

“Pray for his husband Jake Gyllenhaal,” a third user quipped, while another jokingly chastised Tom for “cheating” on Jake, “cant believe you’re cheating on jake omg im unstanning u.” Another similarly commented, “Damn you really did Jake like that.”

Some others claimed that it wasn’t Nadia in the photo, but Jake in disguise. “It’s Jake with a wig & mask,” wrote a user. “Jake gyllenhall I’m tellin ya,” another claimed, while someone else added, “What kind of Jake Gyllenhaal is this?”

Tom and Nadia’s dating speculation first emerged in May, with reports saying that they were quarantining together at his London home that he shares with his brother Harry and friend Harrison Osterfield amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was said that the “Onward” voice actor and the 24-year-old actress had been an item for over three months at the time.

“It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London,” an insider dished on the couple’s decision to move in together. “They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them. Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger.”

MailOnline suggested that “The Spanish Princess” star might be introduced to Tom by Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas.